A plane crash that left a husband and wife from Tillsonburg dead was caused by pilot disorientation, the Transportation Safety Board has found.

Philip and Jane Esseltine died in the Nov. 7, 2015 crash in the Parry Sound area. They had just left the Parry Sound Area Municipal Airport to return home to Tillsonburg in their Cessna 182.

The TSB released its report into the crash last week. It found that Philip Esseltine, who was piloting the aircraft, likely didn’t realize how little lighting there would be to guide him during his nighttime takeoff.

Investigators determined that Esseltine likely became disoriented after losing control of the plane and being unable to see the ground.