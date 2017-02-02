

CTV Kitchener





One person suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon when two pickup trucks collided on Colborne Street in Brant County.

OPP say the collision occurred around 3:45 p.m. between Brantford and Burford, near Cleaver Road.

It involved a westbound white pickup truck with three people inside and an eastbound pickup truck with one person inside.

A woman who was a passenger in the westbound truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other three people were also hospitalized. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating the crash, and their investigation was expected to keep Colborne closed in the area until late Thursday night.