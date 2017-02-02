Featured
Pickup trucks collide west of Brantford, leaving 4 hurt
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 6:44PM EST
One person suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon when two pickup trucks collided on Colborne Street in Brant County.
OPP say the collision occurred around 3:45 p.m. between Brantford and Burford, near Cleaver Road.
It involved a westbound white pickup truck with three people inside and an eastbound pickup truck with one person inside.
A woman who was a passenger in the westbound truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other three people were also hospitalized. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening.
Police are investigating the crash, and their investigation was expected to keep Colborne closed in the area until late Thursday night.
