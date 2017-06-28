

CTV Kitchener





A pickup truck driver used his vehicle as a weapon during an argument, Huron County OPP say.

A report of dangerous driving brought police officers to Huron Street near the community of Dashwood, east of Grand Bend, Sunday night.

According to police, the truck was first seen driving past an ATV “in an aggressive and erratic manner,” kicking up gravel which then flew toward the ATV.

Once the truck passed the ATV, police say, it turned around and rammed it.

The driver of the ATV got off the vehicle, at which point he was allegedly hit with a weapon wielded by the truck driver, who then drove off.

The ATV driver and his female passenger were both injured in the incident.

The truck driver later turned himself in. A 33-year-old man from North Middlesex faces charges of dangerous driving, assault with a weapon and failure to stop at the scene of a collision.

Police say the truck driver and ATV driver knew each other prior to the incident.