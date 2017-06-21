

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward after a man riding his e-bike was hit by a pickup truck.

It happened on June 19 around 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Elizabeth St. and Victoria Rd.

Police say the cyclist was clipped by the pickup as it turned southbound onto Victoria Rd. The driver of the truck did not stop.

The cyclist has some abrasions from the collision but is not seriously hurt.

The pickup truck is described as a red, early 90’s Chevy and is believed to be a two door extended cab with tinted windows. It was carrying construction type equipment and a wheelbarrow at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police or Crime Stoppers.