Police are looking to talk to a man as they investigate a sexual assault in a Kitchener park.

A woman was allegedly thrown to the ground Tuesday evening, around 6:30 p.m., as she walked through McLennan Park.

The woman was able to get away from the man and call police.

Police describe the man as being Hispanic in appearance, 5’6” or 5’7” tall and likely in his 30s, with a medium build.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.