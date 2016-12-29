

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





When you work in news, dealing with the public is part of the territory.

That’s not a bad thing. Our jobs wouldn’t exist if we didn’t have people watching our TV broadcasts and surfing our website.

But just like people who work in retail and hospitality, we have a few interactions with members of the public that leave us shaking our heads in bewilderment.

For those of us who spend our days in the CTV Kitchener newsroom, most of those interactions come over the phone.

Every few minutes, the newsroom phone rings. A lot of the time, it’s someone who is returning a call or has a much-appreciated news tip.

Then there are the people who like to call us to use us as their personal reference desk or research team, to comment on the appearance of somebody they saw on our newscasts, or seemingly just because they feel like a chat.

And beyond those calls are the truly odd ones. I fielded a call once from somebody who wanted to know when to put out his Christmas tree for pickup – a relatively innocuous request, except that this was in March.

Another time, whatever the caller said was enough for my coworker on the other end of the phone to respond “The days this time of year, sir, are getting shorter. They get longer in the spring. It gets darker earlier every day, sir, from now until Christmas.”

This year, I asked my coworkers to help me out with a project to chronicle as many of the weird, offbeat and unusual calls we received as possible.

Almost immediately, I heard from just about everybody who’s ever worked in our audio booth – where part of the job involves looking after telephone lines used to connect our people in the field with the control room during live broadcasts – about all the calls they’d taken from people wanting to order pizzas.

CTV Kitchener, for the record, does not sell pizzas. Or fried chicken, which is what one person claimed he was calling for before he decided he was actually trying to get in touch with our sister station in Windsor. We also don’t offer hotel rooms or root canals, even though we’ve received calls inquiring about those services as well.

Of course, we’re not the only people who take calls that turn out to be wrong numbers. In early January, someone named Jared called us complaining about non-stop calls to his personal cellphone. It turned out that, for some reason, Google listed Jared’s cell number as the number for Kitchener’s passport office.

The same day we heard from Jared, a man named Paul called us to set up a meeting to tell us his life history and, as he put it, what he’s doing to save the world. He wouldn’t give us any further details without a face-to-face meeting.

It’s pretty common for callers to be vague about what they want to talk to us about. That was also the case with a man who called saying he wanted to give us a memory stick full of his ideas for saving the world. When asked about the possibility that the stick could contain a computer virus, the caller responded that it came from “the library” so everything would be fine.

When callers aren’t vague, they’re often specific to a fault about what they want from us. Like the woman who called during the Juno Awards, asking us to pass a message to the performers to cover up their tattoos.

Then there was the man who called us upset after watching one of our broadcasts on Jan. 11. He wanted to know why we didn’t mention that it was Sir John A. Macdonald’s 201st birthday. The Americans wouldn’t have missed an opportunity like that, he said.

Somebody called us in June to complain that a local shopping mall was “ripping people off” because a store in the mall was selling a certain frying pan for $60, while a TV commercial advertised the same pan for $20.

A few weeks later, an excited caller let us know that a big turtle was laying eggs on Victoria Street. “It’s really something to see,” he said.

Sometimes, it takes a bit of investigating a caller’s claims before we understand what’s really going on.

One caller told us that a certain dollar store in Kitchener was selling items bearing upside-down Canadian flags, which he considered to be disrespectful.

We sent someone to the store. He reported back that while there were indeed some items for sale that appeared to be upside-down flags, the real issue was that the products in question were “not sitting upright in the packaging.”

Other times, a caller figures out what’s really going on without our help – like the person who spent five minutes telling us about the tree in their yard that turned red when it was photographed. They called back a few minutes later to tell us the tree wasn’t actually anything special. They’d just left the red-eye setting on their camera on.

We’re glad they figured it out. But, as with many of the people detailed above, we’re still wondering why their first call was to us.