A Norfolk County resident lost more than $150,000 to scammers who had convinced them that they had won a sweepstakes lottery, police say.

The senior received several calls between April 2016 and Tuesday informing them that they had won nearly US$25 million.

Norfolk County OPP say there was no such lottery, and the senior had turned over $152,000 to strangers, having been told it was necessary to cover taxes for the nonexistent jackpot, before becoming suspicious and contacting police.

The money was sent to addresses in San Bernardino, Calif., and Cape May, N.J., via a transfer service.

Police say anyone who receives similar calls should recognize them as being a scam and hang up the phone.