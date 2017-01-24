Featured
Perth County man missing since New Year’s Eve
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A man known to walk between Stratford and Sebringville hasn’t been seen for more than three weeks.
Perth County OPP say Derek Ritz was last seen early on the morning of Dec. 31, on Avonton Road in Sebringville.
At the time, he was wearing a dark leather motorcycle jacket, a dark shirt and blue jeans.
Police describe him as being 51 years old, 5’11” and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and unkempt, shoulder-length brown hair.
They say he has a tattoo of a woman with a snake on his right forearm, and may be carrying an orange backpack.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
