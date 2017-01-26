Featured
People sick with Norovirus-like symptoms at Conestoga campus
The Cambridge campus of Conestoga College is pictured on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:23PM EST
Multiple reports of illnesses at one Conestoga College campus combined with the knowledge of Norovirus outbreaks elsewhere in Waterloo Region has school officials warning people to keep themselves healthy.
The college issued a notice Thursday saying that students and faculty members from its Cambridge campus have reported Norovirus-like symptoms.
In total, it is believed that fewer than 10 people have reported being sick.
Norovirus is not the only gastrointestinal illness to present itself with similar symptoms, but officials say it may be to blame this time because of the outbreaks of the virus at five child care centres in the region.
Common symptoms of Norovirus include stomach cramps, vomiting, headache, fever, diarrhea and general aches, and can last for up to 60 hours.
Anyone experiencing symptoms like those is being asked to stay away from the campus until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours.
