

CTV Kitchener





Police dogs were seen in a south Cambridge neighbourhood on Monday as police searched for people allegedly seen running away from the scene of a vehicle fire.

The vehicle was discovered shortly after noon on Cheese Factory Road, near Gouda Place. It had flipped over while driving northbound on Cheese Factory, and was on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the vehicle was uprighted.

Witnesses told police that they had seen multiple people running away from the vehicle.

Police said that the vehicle had been reported stolen. As of late Monday afternoon, they had not made any arrested.