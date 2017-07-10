Featured
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kitchener
The collision happened around 8 p.m. at Fischer Hallman Road and Activa Avenue.
One person was taken to hospital Sunday evening, after being hit by a car in Kitchener.
The collision happened around 8 p.m. at Fischer Hallman Road and Activa Avenue.
Police could not provide any information regarding the severity of injuries or whether charges would be laid.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.
