A 32-year-old man has serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Kitchener.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man climbed the fence that separates Highway 8 and Kingsway Drive.

Moments later he was struck by a car on Kingsway Drive.

The man was taken to hospital with a life-threatening head injury.