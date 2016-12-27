Featured
Pedestrian struck by car, taken to hospital with serious injuries
A pedestrian was hit by a car after jumping the fence between Hwy 8 and Kingsway Drive. (Dec. 27, 2016)
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 1:49PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 3:33PM EST
A 32-year-old man has serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Kitchener.
It happened just after 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Waterloo Regional Police say the man climbed the fence that separates Highway 8 and Kingsway Drive.
Moments later he was struck by a car on Kingsway Drive.
The man was taken to hospital with a life-threatening head injury.
