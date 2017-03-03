Featured
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Watford
O.P.P. generic
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 7:13AM EST
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train in Lambton County.
Lambton County OPP were called just after 12:00 a.m. Friday to Nauvoo Road in Watford, east of Sarnia.
Officials say a pedestrian was struck by a freight train, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.