

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train in Lambton County.

Lambton County OPP were called just after 12:00 a.m. Friday to Nauvoo Road in Watford, east of Sarnia.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck by a freight train, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.