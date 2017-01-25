Featured
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener hit-and-run out of hospital
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 11:53AM EST
The 27-year-old man seriously hurt in a six-vehicle collision that broke out as he was walking across a Kitchener intersection has been released from hospital.
Liam Hill suffered a broken leg and other injuries in last week’s crash, which was allegedly sparked by a man in an SUV that was trying to get away from police officers.
Two other people received minor injuries in the collision at Queen’s Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.
The driver of the SUV – described by Waterloo Regional Police as a white man, likely in his 40s, with a short, stocky build – allegedly ran away from the scene.
Police said Wednesday that they have yet to locate the man.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is also investigating the collision, to determine if Hill’s injuries were caused by any improper actions on the part of the police officers.
With reporting by Nicole Lampa
