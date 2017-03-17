

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Delhi, east of Tillsonburg.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on King Street.

Norfolk County OPP say the pedestrian, whose name has not been released publicly, was hit by a vehicle that was travelling eastbound.

The vehicle then left the scene.

Police say anyone with information about the collision, or anyone who was travelling through the area between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., should contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers.