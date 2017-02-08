Featured
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in uptown Waterloo
Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Albert and Caroline streets in Waterloo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 10:37AM EST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle.
The collision was reported to police around 8:30 p.m., at Albert and Caroline streets in Waterloo.
According to police, the pedestrian did not suffer serious injuries.
It was not clear whether any charges would be laid.
