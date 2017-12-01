

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Kitchener’s south end Friday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon South Drive.

The crash left the car with a broken windshield. A tattered down coat was visible on the ground near the car.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Information on the cause of the collision was not immediately available.