Pedestrian hit by car in south Kitchener
A pedestrian was hit by a car at Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon South Drive in Kitchener on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (Emma Ens / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 7:13PM EST
One person was taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Kitchener’s south end Friday evening.
It happened around 6 p.m. at Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon South Drive.
The crash left the car with a broken windshield. A tattered down coat was visible on the ground near the car.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Information on the cause of the collision was not immediately available.