

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A pedestrian was injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a car in Kitchener’s north end.

The collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Wellington and Margaret streets around 7:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The car also brought down a pole, which went through a hedge on a nearby property, and ended up on a sidewalk.

Police have not said if any charges will be laid.