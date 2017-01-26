Featured
Pedestrian hit by car in Kitchener, taken to hospital
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:22PM EST
A pedestrian was injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a car in Kitchener’s north end.
The collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Wellington and Margaret streets around 7:30 a.m.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The car also brought down a pole, which went through a hedge on a nearby property, and ended up on a sidewalk.
Police have not said if any charges will be laid.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Large raises for executives not a good idea, colleges told
- Guelph student sent to Hamilton hospital after high school assault
- HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre to close its doors
- Major fast food chains planning to roll out all-day breakfast menus
- Brantford cyclist in Hamilton hospital after struck on parkway