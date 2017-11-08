

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man suffered a serious head injury while trying to cross a road in Waterloo. Initially he was transported to Grand River Hospital but later was airlifted to another hospital with serious injuries.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Columbia Street, near Hazel Street.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man was hit by a westbound car while trying to cross the road.

The man was taken away by an ambulance. The car remained at the scene, with its windshield shattered around the driver’s side.

Columbia was closed in the area until late Wednesday night.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. There is no word on any charges.