Two pedal carts used by children with special needs were stolen from a home in the Stratford area.

The theft is believed to have occurred on the night of June 19 or the morning of June 20, at a home on Line 29 in Perth South.

At the same time, a yellow wagon was dropped off at the home without any explanation.

Perth County OPP say one of the vehicles was found in Perth East last Friday and has been returned to its owners.

The other cart remains unaccounted for. It is described as being an orange, four-wheel BERG GranTour vehicle. It has two rows of two plastic seats apiece, and is steered from the back seats.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.