PCs topped political fundraising table in final year of union and corporate donations
Queen's Park in Toronto, Ont. is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017
A loophole in Ontario's campaign finance legislation, now closed, enabled the Progressive Conservatives to fundraise $12.6 million last year -- nearly double what the governing Liberals collected.
Elections Ontario filings also show the province's three parties, including the New Democrats, reaped the benefits of last-minute fundraising before the rules changed Jan. 1, collecting a total of $2.2 million in the final week of the year alone.
The old rules allowed individuals, corporations and unions to donate $9,975 to a party each year, but they were also allowed to donate the same amount during a byelection period.
The Liberals raised $2.6 million during the Whitby-Oshawa byelection, but after they came under fire for the loophole, they wouldn't make further use of it, passing up extra fundraising during the Scarborough-Rouge River vote and the Niagara West-Glanbrook and Ottawa-Vanier byelections.
Together with their donations under the annual allowable amounts, the Liberals raised a total of $6.5 million in 2016.
The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, raised $3.1 million under the annual amounts, $2 million for Whitby-Oshawa, $3.9 million for Scarborough-Rouge River and $3.6 million for Niagara West-Glanbrook and Ottawa-Vanier -- which rules allowed them to continue to collect until three months after the vote itself.
The NDP raised $3.4 million in 2016, which still leaves the party in debt.
