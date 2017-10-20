

The UpTown Waterloo BIA says its members support continuing uptown road construction projects on their current schedule – but not by a wide margin, and not with the current level of support for businesses.

The last few construction seasons have been busy ones in the last few years. More work is planned for 2018.

A group of businesses had been pushing for municipal officials to alter the construction schedule so all roads in the core would remain open through 2018.

The BIA says it polled its members on the issue, with 27 per cent of businesses responding.

Of those, a slight majority – 54 per cent – said they would prefer for construction planned for 2018 to take place in that year.

The BIA says it supports that vote, provided the Region of Waterloo shows “an increase in both transparency and leadership” by adhering to six conditions.

Those conditions are as follows: