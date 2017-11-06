

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Eight people enjoyed a first-of-its-kind commute from Waterloo Region to Toronto Monday morning.

Some parts of it felt familiar. It was an occasionally bumpy ride. Their vehicle seemed to be going much faster at some times than at others, and slowed down significantly once it hit Toronto.

But there was one big difference: The entire trip was completed in 20 minutes.

It was the first Toronto-bound flight from FlyGTA Airlines, which is starting a regular passenger service between the Region of Waterloo International Airport and Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport.

All eight passenger seats in the twin-engine plane were spoken for – although with seven of them belonging to reporters and people involved in promoting the new service, the sell-out may not exactly be a true indicator of demand.

Sean Christie, who works in insurance in Cambridge and had a meeting in Toronto on Monday, was the lone paying customer using the plane solely for transportation purposes.

“This is the perfect kind of trip for me,” he said.

“I get to avoid all the traffic on the highways and get there in 30 minutes.”

The flight was captained by David Nissan, who doubles as FlyGTA’s chief operating officer. On the way to Toronto, he flew below cloud level.

“You can see the 401 as you’re flying, and you can laugh at all the people stuck in traffic,” he said.

As of right now, FlyGTA is running two flights apiece into and out of Waterloo Region every weekday. Flights leave Toronto at 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and leave Waterloo Region at 7:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Billy Bishop Airport is located on the Toronto Islands. Passengers looking to get to the rest of the city are able to walk over via a pedestrian bridge, or take a taxi or shuttle.

With reporting by Tina Yazdani