Parts of Walter Bean Trail reopen as flood cleanup continues
The Grand River runs high in Cambridge on Saturday, June 24, 2017. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 2:20PM EDT
While much of the Walter Bean Grand River Trail has reopened to the public following last month’s flooding, the City of Kitchener says some sections of the trail remain off-limits.
Nineteen kilometres’ worth of trail was damaged in the late June flooding of the Grand River, which caused evacuations and other significant consequences further upstream.
Parts of the trail still closed include Kiwanis Park – where the entire park is closed because of the amount of debris left behind that has yet to be cleaned up – as well as the following areas in the south end of the city:
- Kuntz Park
- Behind the former Grand Valley Nursery in the Deer Ridge area
- In Deer Ridge at the pumping station
- Around Doon Valley golf course
- Old Mill Road at the Mill Ruins
The pedestrian bridge over the river at Doon Valley is expected to reopen next week.
City officials say anyone using the trail should respect all posted signs and barricades.
