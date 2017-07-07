

CTV Kitchener





While much of the Walter Bean Grand River Trail has reopened to the public following last month’s flooding, the City of Kitchener says some sections of the trail remain off-limits.

Nineteen kilometres’ worth of trail was damaged in the late June flooding of the Grand River, which caused evacuations and other significant consequences further upstream.

Parts of the trail still closed include Kiwanis Park – where the entire park is closed because of the amount of debris left behind that has yet to be cleaned up – as well as the following areas in the south end of the city:

Kuntz Park

Behind the former Grand Valley Nursery in the Deer Ridge area

In Deer Ridge at the pumping station

Around Doon Valley golf course

Old Mill Road at the Mill Ruins

The pedestrian bridge over the river at Doon Valley is expected to reopen next week.

City officials say anyone using the trail should respect all posted signs and barricades.