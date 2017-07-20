

CTV Kitchener





Parts of King and Erb streets in uptown Waterloo will be closed to traffic by next week.

Starting Monday, King will be closed between Erb and the Ion tracks, while Erb will be closed between Albert Street and King.

The closures are expected to last for about 10 weeks.

They're part of a multi-year project to rebuild King through the Waterloo core and up to University Avenue, while also installing new underground infrastructure, additional lighting, wider sidewalks and curb-separated bike lanes.

The recommended detour for drivers who would be using King is Regina Street. For drivers who would be using Erb, officials recommend travelling north on Albert or south via Caroline, William and King streets.

Bridgeport Road, which has been temporarily turned two-way between King and Regina, will see its two-way stretch extend westward to Albert Street as an alternate detour.

One entrance to the Waterloo Town Square north parking lot from Erb Street will remain open at all times during construction.

Officials say pedestrians will be able to get through the area during most of the construction.

King has been closed between Erb and Bridgeport since April. That closure is expected to remain in place until September.