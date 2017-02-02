

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Negotiations between CUPE Local 32 and the city of Cambridge have failed to result in an agreement, a labour disruption has begun.

A number of services in Cambridge will be effected after outside workers reject the city’s latest contract offer.

The city says main streets will be maintained as usual, but maintenance of side streets and sidewalks may be delayed.

As of Thursday, many non-essential services will cease until the labour disruption ends.

Parks and trails in Cambridge will be closed because they will not be maintained and monitored for safety.

All arenas will be closed. All programs and services offered by the arenas are cancelled. The city says staff is working to find alternative arrangements for high-priority bookings. Galt Arena Gardens, Dickson Centre, Duncan McIntosh Centre, Hespeler Arenas 1 & 2, Karl Homuth Arena and the Preston Auditorium are closed.

All pools will be closed, including programs and services.

All outdoor rinks are also closed to the public.

Police say striking workers are keeping other city workers from easily entering a parking lot on Beverly Street, near the corner of Wellington Street. Traffic is backed up in the area.

The City’s website will continue to be kept up to date. For the latest information and updates, please visit www.cambridge.ca/labournegotiations. If you have any questions, the City has set up a special Labour Disruption Line at 519-740-4637.