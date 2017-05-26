Featured
Paramedics, police officer help deliver baby in apartment
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 5:23PM EDT
One of Kitchener’s youngest residents already has a good story to tell – once he’s old enough to tell it, anyhow.
Thursday morning, his mother went into labour at her home on Maurice Street, near Charles and Ottawa streets.
With no time to get to the hospital, paramedics and a police officer showed up at her home and helped deliver the baby.
The newborn boy and his 29-year-old mother were both taken to hospital, where they were found to be in good condition.
Thanks to @ROWPublicHealth paramedics & Const. Wagner for helping deliver a baby boy inside a Kitchener apartment! Mom & baby are healthy!— Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) May 26, 2017
