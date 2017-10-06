

Less than one week before the trial into the shooting death of a construction executive was supposed to start in Goderich, legal developments have forced another delay.

Boris Panovski has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Don Frigo, who was shot while training hunting dogs at the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area near Clinton in September 2014.

His legal proceedings have repeatedly been held up due to issues involving translators and health issues, and Panovski switching lawyers on multiple occasions – even planning at times to represent himself.

The lawyer who had most recently represented Panovski has been appointed as a judge, meaning Panovski is once again searching for legal counsel.

Jury selection for Panovski’s trial had been scheduled to start next week. Instead, it will take place at some point in 2018.

