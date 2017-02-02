

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





So far this year, 24 cases of gastrointestinal illnesses in Ontario have been traced to raw or undercooked oysters.

Dr. David McKeown, the province’s acting chief medical officer of health, said Thursday that the illnesses in question all showed symptoms similar to those of Norovirus.

The Ministry of Health did not release information on where in the province the cases originated.

Noroviruses, such as the Norwalk virus, can cause symptoms such as stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

They are spread through contact with an infected person, touching a surface that has been in contact with an infected person, and by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated beverages.

The oysters responsible for the recent illnesses are believed to have come from British Columbia.

More than 70 people in that province have reported getting sick after eating undercooked oysters since the beginning of December.

Health officials say the risk of norovirus or other illnesses from oysters can be eliminated by cooking the oysters at an internal temperature of 90 C (194 F) for 90 seconds.