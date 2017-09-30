Featured
Owner sells Blue Moon Restaurant in Petersburg
A photo of the Blue Moon Resturant in Petersburg. (Courtesy: The Blue Moon Restaurant/Facebook)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 2:00PM EDT
The Blue Moon Restaurant in Petersburg has been sold.
Owner Bev Finnegan posted the announcement to Facebook Friday, saying: “I was proud to be a caretaker of this old gal for 11+ years. It is a beautiful historic building.”
Finnegan says the building will not continue as a restaurant under the new owner.
The Blue Moon will stay open until October 14th, with a goodbye party scheduled for October 7.