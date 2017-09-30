

CTV Kitchener





The Blue Moon Restaurant in Petersburg has been sold.

Owner Bev Finnegan posted the announcement to Facebook Friday, saying: “I was proud to be a caretaker of this old gal for 11+ years. It is a beautiful historic building.”

Finnegan says the building will not continue as a restaurant under the new owner.

The Blue Moon will stay open until October 14th, with a goodbye party scheduled for October 7.