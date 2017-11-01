Featured
Owner of medical clinic charged with sexual assault
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 10:33AM EDT
The owner of a medical and acupunctural clinic south of Guelph is accused of sexually assaulting a former patient.
Guelph police say the 58-year-old owner of the clinic was arrested Tuesday.
The clinic, which bills itself as being focused on traditional Chinese medicine, moved from Guelph to Morriston earlier this decade.
Police say they’re still investigating the case and want to hear from anyone with information that could help them.