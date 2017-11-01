

CTV Kitchener





The owner of a medical and acupunctural clinic south of Guelph is accused of sexually assaulting a former patient.

Guelph police say the 58-year-old owner of the clinic was arrested Tuesday.

The clinic, which bills itself as being focused on traditional Chinese medicine, moved from Guelph to Morriston earlier this decade.

Police say they’re still investigating the case and want to hear from anyone with information that could help them.