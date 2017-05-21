

Both the Ontario Fire Marshal and the owner of Flamborough Patio Furniture said that the fire that burned the business down was accidental.

The fire that happened around 3 p.m. Saturday caused more than half a million dollars.

Gilles Fortin, the owner of Flamborough Patio Furniture, said that he was burning grease from his barbecue when he left for just a few minutes.

He said that when he came back, the barbeque was on fire.

“I tried to save the windows from breaking so the flames don't get into the house but it got too much so I walked away,” said Fortin. “I said okay, I’m getting out of here. So I get the wife out of the house, the dog out of the house and the cat.”

Although the main shop is just a shell, Fortin said cedar sheds and gazebos will continue to be handmade on site.

“I have other shops downstairs and if I have to I’ll put up a big tent until it gets fixed up,” he said.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Max Wark