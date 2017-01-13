

CTV Kitchener





Oxford County OPP say they’ve found the man who left $500 in an ATM in Tillsonburg – but they’re still looking for the rightful owner of another sizable sum found at one of the ONroute centres outside Ingersoll.

Both discoveries were made over the Christmas weekend.

The case of the $500 left in the ATM was unsolved until recently, when a man living in Bayham, south of Tillsonburg, heard media reports and realized the money was his.

The other case dates back to Dec. 26, when a man discovered a large amount of American money outside the eastbound ONroute.

OPP have only said that the amount found was more than $250. The exact amount of the discovery is being kept quiet to help police validate any claims of people who say the money belongs to them.

Anyone with information about the American money found outside the service centre is asked to give police a call.