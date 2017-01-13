Featured
Owner of 1 of 2 bundles of cash left in Oxford County tracked down
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 11:53AM EST
Oxford County OPP say they’ve found the man who left $500 in an ATM in Tillsonburg – but they’re still looking for the rightful owner of another sizable sum found at one of the ONroute centres outside Ingersoll.
Both discoveries were made over the Christmas weekend.
The case of the $500 left in the ATM was unsolved until recently, when a man living in Bayham, south of Tillsonburg, heard media reports and realized the money was his.
The other case dates back to Dec. 26, when a man discovered a large amount of American money outside the eastbound ONroute.
OPP have only said that the amount found was more than $250. The exact amount of the discovery is being kept quiet to help police validate any claims of people who say the money belongs to them.
Anyone with information about the American money found outside the service centre is asked to give police a call.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Owner of 1 of 2 bundles of cash left in Oxford County tracked down
- Tractor driver charged over serious collision with car
- Kidnapping and manslaughter charges in London
- Ontario First Nation helping with deer cull to help species at risk
- Hazmat team called in to investigate a death at a UW student residence
Kitchener Weather Change city
-6 °CLight snow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10