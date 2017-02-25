

The owner of Village Cheese Mill in Oxford County said she is furious that someone robbed her store of over $6,000 worth of cheese.

Jayne Wagner said this is the second time someone has broken into her store in less than three months.



OPP said they believe the goods were stolen sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Now police are on the hunt for the thieves and are sending out a message to anyone who encounters the stolen goods that will likely be sold informally.

“As far as I'm concerned anyone that's buying any of that stuff that was stolen I said you're just as guilty you just didn't break in and steal it,” said Wagner.

Wagner has been in business for the last 32 years, selling cheese south of Ingersoll.

Customers said the news that a community member is being taken advantage of, is unsettling.

“It's really sad that somebody would do something like that small town little place like that , you know provide good service and somebody take advantage of it. It's too bad over cheese, eh,” said Archie Verhoeve, a customer of Wagner’s.

There were a number of other items stolen from the store including stamps, maple syrup, DVDs and cash from the register.

Oxford County OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to give them a call at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Nadia Matos