An Owen Sound man is accused of inappropriately touching a number of girls at a high school in Owen Sound.

Owen Sound police say the 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning, and now faces eight charges of sexual assault and five charges of sexual interference.

The man is not a student at the high school where the offences are alleged to have taken place.

Sexual interference charges are laid whenever authorities believe somebody has had sexual contact with a person under the age of 16.