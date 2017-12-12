

Many drivers in southern Ontario can expect a slow and slippery drive to work this morning thanks to a fresh dusting of snow.

It began to fall Monday and Environment Canada says some areas received eight to 10 centimetres of snow as of 4 a.m., with another five centimetres expected before the snow tapers off to flurries later Tuesday morning.

There is a snow squall watch in effect for Huron County, Stratford, Mitchell and Southern Perth County. Lake-effect snow squalls will develop Tuesday morning with strong winds.

The snow has created slick driving conditions throughout the area, with the OPP reporting more than 10 jackknifed trucks overnight along with numerous other collisions.

We are investigating about 3 jack knifed trucks right now. There have been over 10 jack knifes overnight.

Expect a slow #MorningCommute pic.twitter.com/HaTnNVMEMb — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 12, 2017

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said speed is a factor in many of the collisions that have been reported this morning.

“It really is messy out there. Traffic continues to build but everytime we have another jack-knife, another collision, we have a few lanes blocked, we lose some of that capacity and if traffic isn’t slow enough, that makes it even slower and even more frustrating knowing that these crashes are preventable,” Schmidt said.



Schools and open and school buses are running the region, but may be late due to the road conditions. For more information head to our Storm Watch page.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport displays a handful of flight delays and cancellations. Air Canada has warned that the snow could cause flight delays at Pearson and at the Ottawa International Airport.

The same weather system is barrelling toward Quebec. Environment Canada says some areas south of Montreal could see 15 centimetres of snow in 12 hours.

With files from The Canadian Press