

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after approximately $50,000 worth of designer glasses and sunglasses were stolen overnight at an optical shop in Kitchener.

The alarm went off at Vogue Optical shortly before 1 a.m. and the thief or thieves were in and out in about 15 minutes.

Two empty display cases were left behind.

Penny Simpson, the regional manager, was up all night counting inventory and estimates about 270 designer frames and sunglasses were stolen.