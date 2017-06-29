Featured
Overnight crash shuts down portion of Homer Watson
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 5:59AM EDT
A stretch of Homer Watson Blvd remains closed this morning after a serious crash overnight.
Police say a car hit a hydro pole just after 2 a.m. and the driver is in serious condition.
All westbound lanes on Homer Watson between Pioneer Dr. and Manitou Dr. will remain closed for several hours this morning. One eastbound lane remains open to traffic.
An investigation is underway.
