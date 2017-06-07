

CTV Kitchener





The death of a 14-year-old Kitchener boy is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

Police are waiting for toxicology reports and say they’re working closely with the coroner’s office.

Regardless of the specific cause of the boy’s death, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says more needs to be done to raise awareness and to educate the public when it comes to drug use.

“There continues to be a public health crisis in the province of Ontario, nationally we’re seeing a public health crisis,” he says.

Larkin also says cases like this are extremely difficult because of the devastating impact on the teen’s family and friends.