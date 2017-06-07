Featured
Overdose may be to blame for 14-year-old boy’s death
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 6:21PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 7, 2017 7:13PM EDT
The death of a 14-year-old Kitchener boy is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.
Police are waiting for toxicology reports and say they’re working closely with the coroner’s office.
Regardless of the specific cause of the boy’s death, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says more needs to be done to raise awareness and to educate the public when it comes to drug use.
“There continues to be a public health crisis in the province of Ontario, nationally we’re seeing a public health crisis,” he says.
Larkin also says cases like this are extremely difficult because of the devastating impact on the teen’s family and friends.
