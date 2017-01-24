

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





A suspected Norovirus outbreak has infected five child care centres across Waterloo Region.

Symptoms of Norovirus, which usually last for 24 to 60 hours, include vomiting, diarrhea, fever and body aches.

Of the 380 children and 80 staff members across the affected centres, 66 children and 21 staff have reported suffering symptoms of the virus.

The outbreak occurred only days after 200 students at Humber College in Toronto reported the same symptoms.

College officials say it’s not uncommon to see clusters of illness at this time of year but this outbreak was worse than is typically seen.

"We've had what we understand 40-50 students who have visited hospital. Only one or two who have been admitted," said Jen McMillen, Dean of Students at Humber College.

Public health officials say this year there are more children coming down with the symptoms rather than seniors in long term care homes and believe it could have something to do with this year's strain of the virus.

"It could be because of the type of particular virus that's circulating is more prone to attack children, it could be just the behaviours of children… because children play so very close together, they're challenged with their hand hygiene, it can spread quite rapidly," said Brenda Miller, Manager of Health Protection and Investigation with the Region of Waterloo.

Officials say both the staff and children are recovering within 48 hours of experiencing the symptoms.

The names of the daycare centres affected are not being released, but officials say they are all licensed and located in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

Public health is taking this opportunity to remind everyone to wash their hands frequently and keep them away from their faces. Public surfaces such as door handles and keyboards should be kept clean as well.

These types of outbreaks are declared over when 5 days have passed without another case.

With reporting by Allison Tanner.