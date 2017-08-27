

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Sanguen Health centre was in Victoria Park Sunday handing out Naloxone kits as well as other products used for harm reduction.

Opioid overdoses have become an epidemic in Canada, Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve received 434 overdose calls and 42 people have lost their lives from overdose deaths.

Alexandra Bower knows all too well how an overdose death can affect families, the father of her son died from an overdose.

“It's impacted every aspect of my life, being now a single young mom, I knew it was an epidemic before, but when it affects you so directly, it changes everything." Says Bower.

Outreach worker Simone Morrison, with Sanguen Health Centre says that everyone knows someone affected by drugs, and now more than ever it is important to teach people how to administer the lifesaving drug naloxone.

“Overdose death is preventable, so this in one of the ways we can come together and make sure people are safe.” Says Morrison.

Over 200 kits were handed out today, along with other harm reduction products. The training sessions takes about 15 minutes but could save the rest of someone’s life.

Lionel Griffin has had to use naloxone twice, not for himself but for two of his best friends. He says that it was one of the best feelings he has ever felt when he saw his friends leave the hospital.

“When they got out, they actually came looking for me and said thank you for rescuing my life.” Says Griffin.

Outreach workers say that if you want a naloxone kit you can get them from any pharmacy or methadone clinic for free.

With reporting by Tina Yazdani