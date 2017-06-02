

CTV Kitchener





A quiet laneway in downtown Kitchener might not be so quiet this summer.

Goudies Lane, which runs from Ontario to Frederick streets between King and Duke streets, has been transformed into a people-friendly patio, with tables, chairs and plants.

A series of live music performances and art demonstrations are also planned for the space. The first of those happened Thursday night, as the laneway was packed for a block party. Similar parties are planned for the first Thursdays of July and August.

Outside of special events, the patio will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is also looking for feedback on adding people-friendly elements to Queen Street when it is rebuilt in the downtown core in 2019.