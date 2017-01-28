An information picket was held in front of a Stratford LCBO outlet Saturday by union members opposed to what they call the ‘back door’ privatization of alcohol sales in Ontario.

Members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) were handing out literature and chatting with customers as they entered and left the Wellington St. LCBO store.

“We call it back door privatization,” said Wayne Peck, president of OPSEU Local 165. “(Premier) Kathleen Wynne is implementing more grocery stores to sell alcohol in Ontario [and] by doing that taking jobs away from the LCBO.”

Ontario began selling beer in grocery stores in December 2015 and did business worth $7.9 million in the first four months alone.

In October of the next year, the province permitted the sale of wine in dozens of supermarkets.

“We also have a concern with social responsibility,” said Denise Davis, chair of the OPSEU Liquor Board Employees Division. “We have a 90% rating of ensuring that customers who are intoxicated or underage are refused.”

Grocery stores allowed to sell alcohol have to abide by the same hours of sale as other licenced retailers, and have designated sales areas with employees specifically trained to sell alcohol.