OPP trying to track down man who allegedly performed an indecent act near farmer’s market
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 12:46PM EDT
Wellington County OPP were called the farmer’s market in Erin after receiving reports of a man performing an indecent act.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday.
The man left the area shortly after witnesses called police.
He’s described as:
- White
- Middle age
- Tall with a thin build
- Salt and pepper facial hair
- Wearing glasses, dark baseball cap, dark shirt and jeans
Police searched the area around the farmer’s market but were unable to find the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
