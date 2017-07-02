

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP were called the farmer’s market in Erin after receiving reports of a man performing an indecent act.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday.

The man left the area shortly after witnesses called police.

He’s described as:

White

Middle age

Tall with a thin build

Salt and pepper facial hair

Wearing glasses, dark baseball cap, dark shirt and jeans

Police searched the area around the farmer’s market but were unable to find the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.