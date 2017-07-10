Featured
OPP seize $100K worth of marijuana on rural property near Arthur
Drugs, weapons, and drug production and trafficking equipment were seized. (Source: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 1:07PM EDT
Two men are facing numerous drug charges, after Wellington OPP raided a rural residence northeast of Arthur.
Police executed a search warrant at a property on Wellington Road 16 near Damascus early Friday morning.
Drugs, weapons, and drug production and trafficking equipment were seized.
The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $100,000.
OPP arrested 58-year-old Lawrence Jesse Johnson of Arthur, and he faces charges that include production of cannabis marihuana, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon.
A warrant has been issued for 59-year-old David Andrew Westra of Sundridge, Ontario.
Westra faces charges of production and possession of marijuana.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Conestogo businesses say they are struggling during road closure
- Crash closes intersection in Perth County and sends two to hospital
- Police locate 9-year-old Cambridge girl ‘well and safe’
- OPP seize $100K worth of marijuana on rural property near Arthur
- Police identify man, 54, killed in crash near Brantford