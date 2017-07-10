

CTV Kitchener





Two men are facing numerous drug charges, after Wellington OPP raided a rural residence northeast of Arthur.

Police executed a search warrant at a property on Wellington Road 16 near Damascus early Friday morning.

Drugs, weapons, and drug production and trafficking equipment were seized.

The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $100,000.

OPP arrested 58-year-old Lawrence Jesse Johnson of Arthur, and he faces charges that include production of cannabis marihuana, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon.

A warrant has been issued for 59-year-old David Andrew Westra of Sundridge, Ontario.

Westra faces charges of production and possession of marijuana.