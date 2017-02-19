

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





On Sunday afternoon around 12:15 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police confirmed they had found the body of the missing 68-year-old man from Hamilton.



Jani Daliyanazlou of Hamilton, Ontario was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The search started Sunday morning after Daliyanazlou fell through the ice while fishing in the Waterford North Conservation Area on Saturday evening.

A nine-year-old Burlington boy was skating nearby when it happened and tried to rescue the man, who police said was his uncle. The boy fell in the water while trying to rescue him.

Bystanders managed to pull the nephew out, however, they could not rescue Daliyanazlou.

“They saved that nine-year-old child’s life and you know, if it wasn’t for them, we may be looking at two fatalities here,” said Constable Ed Sanchuk.

With warmer conditions, police are urging people to be aware that the ice may not be thick enough to walk on.

“Anytime that you are out ice fishing, please put your safety as a priority,” Const. Sanchuk said. “The ice is very misjudging and misleading.”

He added that if anyone is planning on going ice fishing, they should remember to wear a life jacket in case something goes wrong.

