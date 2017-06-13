

CTV Kitchener





A parked police cruiser was hit by a stolen car in Ingersoll Monday morning.

Oxford County OPP say it happened around 10:30 a.m., on Earl Street.

According to police, an officer had followed the vehicle onto Earl and pulled it over.

When the officer got out of his cruiser, the car allegedly drove into the cruiser – which in turn hit the officer, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The car was later found abandoned elsewhere in Ingersoll. Its driver has not turned up.

Police say the car, a grey 2003 Mazda 3, was reported stolen in Huron County late last week.