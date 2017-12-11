

CTV Kitchener





A new campaign will be rolled out to target distracted transport truck drivers.

Ontario Provincial Police are calling it "operation safe trucking" and they said they will be using unconventional vehicles to help enforcement.

The launch is set to begin Monday morning with a news conference at 8:30 a.m. outlining the innovative approach.

The announcement comes on the heels of a fatal collision that happened in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

At around 5:20 a.m., OPP said a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a car was reported on the 401.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the driver of the car was pronounced dead.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.