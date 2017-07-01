Featured
OPP investigating suspicious school bus fire in Harriston
School bus fire in Harriston is being treated as suspicious. (June 1, 2017)
Published Saturday, July 1, 2017 6:31PM EDT
Wellington County OPP say a school bus fire in Harriston is now being treated as suspicious.
Firefighters were called to a property on Webb Street around 8 p.m. Friday.
The bus was parked and not in use at the time of the fire.
No one was injured.
OPP and the Minto Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.
Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
