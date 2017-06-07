

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a Haldimand County barn fire they are calling suspicious.

Police said the fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 3 near Decewsville Road.

They were conducting patrols in the area when an officer noticed a large amount of smoke billowing from a property. When the officers approached, flames could be seen coming from a barn.

Police said they notified the occupants of to exit their home on the property.

Police confirmed there were no occupants in the barn at the time of the fire and they were able to contain it to the one building.

A damage estimate could not be made available.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.